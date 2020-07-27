Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Trimmed by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,903 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up 1.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $17,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,391,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 579.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2,616.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 435.9% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.34. 347,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,009. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $279.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.40. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 3,628 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.48, for a total transaction of $937,765.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock worth $6,617,390 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.86.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

