Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and $3.59 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00643699 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00089864 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00079424 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005588 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001528 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 110,321,450 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.