ZEON Network Reaches Market Cap of $22.08 Million (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. ZEON Network has a market cap of $22.08 million and $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One ZEON Network token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.10 or 0.01922250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00193066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00073195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00117263 BTC.

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON Network’s official website is zeon.network

ZEON Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

