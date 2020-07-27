Zero Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $167,497.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 59.9% against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001515 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00644314 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00088716 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00079120 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001933 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

