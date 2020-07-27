Zilla (ZLA) Tops One Day Volume of $1,265.00

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Zilla token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $289,885.86 and approximately $1,265.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.35 or 0.01885654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00178290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00063419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000843 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00105112 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.