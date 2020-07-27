Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0170 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 3% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $175.38 million and $63.40 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, BitForex, DragonEX and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.48 or 0.01882280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00178718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00064515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000857 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00105212 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,599,610,661 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,308,143,508 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OTCBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Kyber Network, OOOBTC, Korbit, Bithumb, DDEX, AirSwap, Bitbns, OKEx, UEX, Hotbit, IDEX, Binance, Ethfinex, FCoin, Gate.io, Radar Relay, WazirX, BiteBTC, Coinone, DragonEX, Coinhub, BitMart, Zebpay, Tokenomy, GOPAX, DEx.top, Upbit, Kucoin, Koinex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.