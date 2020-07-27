Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will announce ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the highest is ($0.26). Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 138.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $134.11. 745,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.31. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.60 and a 200 day moving average of $126.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

