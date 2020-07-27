Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.71.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.70 on Monday, hitting $146.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.31. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $147.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

