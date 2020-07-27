ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51,943.98

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 46.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 70.9% lower against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $51,943.98 and $6.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.26 or 0.00708786 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003045 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000111 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000740 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,754,021,910 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,754,021,910 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

