$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) to post $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.27. Berry Global Group reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,996. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $55.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,727 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 60,911 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,606,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,667 shares during the last quarter.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

