1,159 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,800,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $95,680,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $324.84. 94,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,926,414. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.51.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

