11,963 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.28. The company had a trading volume of 122,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,234. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

In other Carrier Global news, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

