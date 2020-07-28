122,515 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 122,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,206,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,173. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

