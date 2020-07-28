13,486 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,904. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

