161,227 Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Purchased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 161,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000. ProShares Short QQQ makes up 1.5% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 0.49% of ProShares Short QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 8.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 830.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,970,000 after purchasing an additional 736,531 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 382.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 31,974 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. 186,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,567,152. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

