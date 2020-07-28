2,015 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Waste Management by 210.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 137.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.95. 42,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,110. The stock has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.54. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

