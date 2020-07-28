238 Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 238 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $939.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $837.25.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total value of $1,382,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $122.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,539.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,977,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,174,888. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $211.00 and a one year high of $1,794.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $285.40 billion, a PE ratio of 801.88 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,182.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $798.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.