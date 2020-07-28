2,690 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,421 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.