3,516 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Private Capital Advisors Inc.

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,533,000 after purchasing an additional 234,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,759,000 after buying an additional 601,947 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after buying an additional 1,263,572 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,281,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,151,000 after acquiring an additional 69,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

BMY traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.52. 340,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,573,467. The stock has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.