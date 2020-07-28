3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Position Increased by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

MMM stock traded down $6.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.29. 231,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54. The company has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.33 and its 200-day moving average is $154.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

