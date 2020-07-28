3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,190,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,106. The company has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.