5,977 Shares in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Wheatland Advisors Inc

Wheatland Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 21.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $772,925.40. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

JCI traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 115,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,837. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.