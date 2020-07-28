6,017 Shares in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Acquired by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of NYSE:ELS traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.88. The stock had a trading volume of 330,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,181. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $254.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

