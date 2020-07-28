6,090 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $7.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.30. 27,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,429. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

