6,865 Shares in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock traded up $5.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $439.73. 47,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,365. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $409.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 128.88, a P/E/G ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $454.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $663,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at $11,210,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,684 shares of company stock worth $126,374,135. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.46.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.