71,610 Shares in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 71,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,000. Progressive accounts for approximately 4.4% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,305,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,123,848,000 after buying an additional 289,836 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Progressive by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,031,000 after acquiring an additional 787,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Progressive by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,357,000 after acquiring an additional 969,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $466,685,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

PGR stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $87.40. 54,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,055. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,823 shares of company stock worth $5,187,221. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

