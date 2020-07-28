85,908 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Acquired by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 85,908 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,000. American Express accounts for 2.3% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in American Express by 327.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,499,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.28. The company has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.10%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

