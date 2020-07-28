AdEx Price Up 59.6% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 59.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. AdEx has a total market cap of $16.08 million and approximately $19.01 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 59.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001591 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00040559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $503.21 or 0.04576997 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00014915 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00054028 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00030717 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,882,826 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

