Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 439,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $17,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at $5,178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 24.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 507.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 58,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter valued at $2,953,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJRD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded up $6.32 on Tuesday, reaching $43.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.44.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.30 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

