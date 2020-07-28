AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.60% of AlarmCom worth $19,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in AlarmCom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 293,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AlarmCom during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,934,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALRM. Northland Securities boosted their price target on AlarmCom from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded AlarmCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on AlarmCom from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.51. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $74.66.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hugh Panero sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,171,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,844.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 649 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $32,170.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,941.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,701,242 shares of company stock valued at $269,439,086. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

