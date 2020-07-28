Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,425 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $212,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

BABA traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.21. The stock had a trading volume of 300,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,597,564. The firm has a market cap of $639.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $151.85 and a 12 month high of $268.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.02.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

