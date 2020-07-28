Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 246,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $53,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.26. The stock had a trading volume of 293,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,597,564. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $151.85 and a 1 year high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.