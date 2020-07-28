Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 159,300 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 10.5% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $71,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.06. 385,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,597,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.02. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $151.85 and a 52 week high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.