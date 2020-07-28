Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $428.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARLP shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, CAO Robert J. Fouch bought 46,318 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $185,735.18. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,735.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

