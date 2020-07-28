Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Reduced by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,242,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,614.53.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $18.33 on Monday, hitting $1,530.20. 1,244,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,144. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,463.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,372.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,586.99. The company has a market cap of $1,034.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.