Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 76.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 189.8% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 24,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in Alphabet by 66.9% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 8,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,629.00.

Shares of GOOG traded down $13.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,516.73. 70,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,869. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,035.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,586.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,468.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,375.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

