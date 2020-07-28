Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after acquiring an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,110,389,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,310,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $14.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,515.41. The company had a trading volume of 70,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,468.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,375.01. The company has a market cap of $1,035.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,629.00.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

