American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 2.6% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT stock traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.95. The company had a trading volume of 54,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $269.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.29.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.33.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.