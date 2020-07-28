Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lifted by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.9% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $818,457. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,141,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,267. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.27 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.64 and its 200-day moving average is $226.92. The company has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

