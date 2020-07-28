Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Gap Up to $1.17

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.17. Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 178,191 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 130,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $200,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $316,000. Noven Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% during the first quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 79,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

