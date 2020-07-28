Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Gap Up to $1.17

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.17. Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 178,191 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.
