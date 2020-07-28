Analysts Set Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Price Target at €94.86

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €94.86 ($106.58).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of AFX traded up €1.25 ($1.40) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €89.15 ($100.17). 102,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €89.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €95.99. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €67.70 ($76.07) and a 1-year high of €122.10 ($137.19). The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.