AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. AptarGroup accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $17,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,873,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,511,000 after acquiring an additional 532,875 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,824,000 after buying an additional 356,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,108,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,570,000 after purchasing an additional 95,699 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $175,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ATR stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.74. 6,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.