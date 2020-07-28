Aragon (ANT) Market Capitalization Hits $64.51 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00018065 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $64.51 million and $735,275.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,480,881 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aragon Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

