Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 290,614 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 153.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,808 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 290,614 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.30% of Akamai Technologies worth $51,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $683,801.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,092 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,790. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.15.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.25. The stock had a trading volume of 45,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,344. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $116.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.89.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

