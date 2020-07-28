Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 3,251 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,303 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $53,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

EA traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $135.74. 41,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,402. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $142.31. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.27 and its 200-day moving average is $115.10.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EA. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $2,263,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

