Ardevora Asset Management LLP Cuts Holdings in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the period. Penumbra accounts for 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.79% of Penumbra worth $49,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Penumbra by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 8.9% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total transaction of $1,501,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total transaction of $936,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,190 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.50.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.48. 8,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,054. Penumbra Inc has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $213.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.64 and a 200 day moving average of $174.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 195.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.