Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,021 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Trade Desk worth $45,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 105.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 770.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 79.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 23.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.57.

TTD stock traded down $5.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $427.01. 10,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $413.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.52. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $475.67. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.37, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $77,400,320.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,671,135.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.22, for a total value of $933,719.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,051.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,119 shares of company stock valued at $103,231,019 over the last ninety days. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.