Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 95,944 shares during the period. Cognex comprises approximately 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.49% of Cognex worth $50,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,570,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $103,498,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,633,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,966,000 after buying an additional 677,734 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,508,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,710,000 after buying an additional 341,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cognex by 16.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,086,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,095,000 after buying an additional 292,901 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,603. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $66.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.