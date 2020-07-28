Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,697 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.16% of Cintas worth $45,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Cintas by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.21. 10,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,142. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $311.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Sunday. Finally, William Blair lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

