Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $46.60 Million Stock Holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,652,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806,742 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of AMBEV S A/S worth $46,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Shares of ABEV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. 1,152,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,228,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AMBEV S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV).

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.